Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Msci (NASDAQ:MSCI)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uxin and Msci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56

Uxin presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.68%. Msci has a consensus target price of $298.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Msci.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Msci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 0.91 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.44 Msci $1.56 billion 12.23 $563.65 million $6.44 34.88

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Msci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% Msci 36.18% -285.06% 15.30%

Summary

Msci beats Uxin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

