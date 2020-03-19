Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Purchases $31,500.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 616,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $4,661,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

