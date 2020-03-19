Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.