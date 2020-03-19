Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,386.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market capitalization of $323,939.86 and $56,386.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.01049925 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00048850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 94.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00187407 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007658 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00091686 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal's total supply is 15,755,810 coins and its circulating supply is 6,839,085 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

