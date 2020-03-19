Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,342 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.08% of Concho Resources worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 33,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.