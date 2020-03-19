Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

CXO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 6,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

