ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $45,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

COP stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 7,465,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529,330. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

