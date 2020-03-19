Conor Fennerty Buys 11,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $29,366,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,367 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

