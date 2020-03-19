Constellation Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $440,940.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.04235387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00067812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039082 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

