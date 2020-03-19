Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lessened its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634,296 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 18.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.18% of Constellium worth $40,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Constellium stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 4,448,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,792. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $619.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.