Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

