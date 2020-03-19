ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $80,462.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi and CPDAX. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi, CPDAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

