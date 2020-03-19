Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 26,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

