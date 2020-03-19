ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,473. The company has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

