ContraFect’s (CFRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 269.51% from the company’s previous close.

CFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.60. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 551,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in ContraFect by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

