Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and COMSCORE (NYSE:SCOR)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

92.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of COMSCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and COMSCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 5 0 2.36 COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. COMSCORE has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given COMSCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and COMSCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 2.39 $149.04 million $1.33 21.63 COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.30% 17.03% 6.34% COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats COMSCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.