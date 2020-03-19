ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.62 EPS

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.20 million.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,230. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

