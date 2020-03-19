ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.73 ($2.60).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 163.69 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.38. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 16.2227273 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam acquired 23,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

