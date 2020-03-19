Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO traded up $24.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.97. 262,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,172. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.