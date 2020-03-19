Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

