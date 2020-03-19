Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Core-Mark worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 306,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 110,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

