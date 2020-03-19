Corelogic (CLGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Corelogic (NYSE: CLGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – Corelogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Corelogic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2020 – Corelogic was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/27/2020 – Corelogic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Corelogic had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Corelogic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Corelogic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

