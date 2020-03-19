CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 87,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $213,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,783 shares of company stock worth $3,126,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

