CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $213,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

