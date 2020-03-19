Cormark Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Air Canada stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.02. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

