Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 341,625 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 2,392,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,600. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.