Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

GLW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 46,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,237,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

