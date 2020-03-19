Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Cortex has a market cap of $17.20 million and $5.03 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, BitForex and DDEX. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.02148140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00191238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00037146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinEx, DEx.top, DragonEX, UEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

