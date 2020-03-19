Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. 1,727,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.16.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

