Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Corus Entertainment and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B traded down C$206,393.76 on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.