CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.26% of CoStar Group worth $56,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $556.84. 114,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,321. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $452.42 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $684.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

