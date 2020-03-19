Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,440,000 after acquiring an additional 101,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.22. 5,424,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,527. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

