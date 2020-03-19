Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,527. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

