Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,344,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

