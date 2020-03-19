COTI (COTI) Price Up 18.7% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. COTI has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $4.02 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

