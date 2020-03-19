Couchain (COU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,576.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,967.15 and approximately $4,576.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

