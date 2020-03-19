Counterparty Price Hits $1.04 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00017216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $1,264.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counterparty has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.03567371 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00683185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,357 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

