Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 606

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 606 ($7.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 527.25 ($6.94).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.45) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 412.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04.

In other news, insider David Howell purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

