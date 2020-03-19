Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,685. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

