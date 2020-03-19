Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,202 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Coupa Software worth $67,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.47. 1,479,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,426. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

