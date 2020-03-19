Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.38. 2,902,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.94. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

