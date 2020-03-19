Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 236.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.