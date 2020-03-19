Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Covanta alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.