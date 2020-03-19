Covenant Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $90.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,920.85. 8,172,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,977.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

