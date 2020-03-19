Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 233,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

