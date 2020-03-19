Cowbird Capital LP Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises approximately 8.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Alteryx worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $9.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 113,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,335. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 251.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,862,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,853 shares of company stock worth $68,903,123. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.