Cowbird Capital LP Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,984 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 9.2% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,807 shares of company stock worth $14,916,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

