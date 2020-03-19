Cowbird Capital LP Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cowbird Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,706 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 3.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Etsy worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,539,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 4,878,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Etsy from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.99.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

