Cowbird Capital LP Purchases Shares of 255,247 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,558,000. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises approximately 10.5% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.32% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

WWE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 67,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

