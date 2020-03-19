Cowbird Capital LP Sells 75,867 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cowbird Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,867 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises about 5.5% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.72% of Upwork worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,290,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 683,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.01. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 80,354 shares valued at $696,491. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

